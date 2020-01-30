ST. LOUIS — Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes | Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- Rotisserie chicken torn apart
- Frank’s Buffalo Sauce (or whatever hot sauce you like)
- Pieces of romaine lettuce
- Shredded carrots
- Shredded apple (I took a potato peeler and sliced off the apple skin and made small shredded pieces of apple. Here’s my favorite potato peeler. It has a great fruit peeler on the other side. Love it and it’s less than $5!)
- tortilla bowls
- queso fresco
- chopped up walnuts
- 3 tbs honey
- 1 tbs olive oil
- 3 tbs brown sugar
Recipe:
- Heat up the cooked rotisserie chicken in the skillet with buffalo sauce. Cover and let it steam and heat up!
- While that’s heating up, put the walnuts, olive oil, honey and brown sugar into a small skillet on low and let it combine and cook the walnuts. I usually cook them for around 10 minutes. You can tell by the smell they’re done, yum!
- Once the chicken is done, heat up the tortilla bowls in the oven for a few minutes.
- To assemble: take the tortilla bowl, add the lettuce, buffalo chicken, shredded carrots, shredded apples, walnuts and queso fresco.
- ENJOY!
- Note: when making this for my kids, I use bbq sauce instead of buffalo sauce on their tacos.
For more great recipes from Rachel, visit recipeswithrachelt.com and check her out on Instagram.
