ST. LOUIS — This dish tastes like summer in the middle of winter thanks to Tony's fresh, ripe cherry tomatoes! This dish is low-calorie, gluten-free, and can even be made vegan! Also perfect for those following Lent.
Premium Vegetarian Pasta
Serves: 2-4 people
Time: 45 minutes - 1 hour
Ingredients:
2-3 salmon filets
1 large spaghetti squash
2 tbsp horseradish mustard
3 tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic, diced
1/2 onion chopped
3 large tomatoes chopped or 2 cups diced cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup coconut milk
pinch salt and pepper
1 bunch fresh basil
2 tbsp feta
1 tbsp fresh lemon zest
Instructions:
Heat oven to 400'
Wrap spaghetti squash in tinfoil and cook in the oven for 45minutes to an hour depending on size
If you press the tinfoil, the skin should give a little indicating that it's done
Cut spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds in the middle
Discard or use like pumpkin seeds
With a fork, scrape the inside of the squash into a bowl
In a skillet heat 2 tbsp olive oil, garlic, and onions for 2-3 minutes
Add tomatoes, bring to a boil, then let simmer for 15-20 minutes
Add coconut milk, salt, pepper, and basil (set aside some basil for plating)
For salmon, coat in horseradish mustard
Heat a small skillet with 1 tbsp olive oil and add salmon
Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes until done
Add noodles into the skillet with the sauce and stir
Place salmon filets on top with feta, basil, and fresh lemon zest
This dish is a version of healthy comfort food!! With amazing benefits like omega 6's, omega 3's, and antioxidants!
