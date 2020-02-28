ST. LOUIS — This dish tastes like summer in the middle of winter thanks to Tony's fresh, ripe cherry tomatoes! This dish is low-calorie, gluten-free, and can even be made vegan! Also perfect for those following Lent.

Premium Vegetarian Pasta

Serves: 2-4 people

Time: 45 minutes - 1 hour

Ingredients:

2-3 salmon filets

1 large spaghetti squash

2 tbsp horseradish mustard

3 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, diced

1/2 onion chopped

3 large tomatoes chopped or 2 cups diced cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup coconut milk

pinch salt and pepper

1 bunch fresh basil

2 tbsp feta

1 tbsp fresh lemon zest

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400'

Wrap spaghetti squash in tinfoil and cook in the oven for 45minutes to an hour depending on size

If you press the tinfoil, the skin should give a little indicating that it's done

Cut spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds in the middle

Discard or use like pumpkin seeds

With a fork, scrape the inside of the squash into a bowl

In a skillet heat 2 tbsp olive oil, garlic, and onions for 2-3 minutes

Add tomatoes, bring to a boil, then let simmer for 15-20 minutes

Add coconut milk, salt, pepper, and basil (set aside some basil for plating)

For salmon, coat in horseradish mustard

Heat a small skillet with 1 tbsp olive oil and add salmon

Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes until done

Add noodles into the skillet with the sauce and stir

Place salmon filets on top with feta, basil, and fresh lemon zest

This dish is a version of healthy comfort food!! With amazing benefits like omega 6's, omega 3's, and antioxidants!

