ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

1 medium/large beet, boiled and peeled

1 cup milk (any type will work-can also use plain yogurt)

1 egg

1 tablespoon softened butter or coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

butter, for cooking

Instructions

In a blender, combine beet with milk of choice and blend until smooth (and bright pink!). Add egg, coconut oil, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla and blend. Add in flour, baking powder, and salt at the same time and pulse until just combined. Melt butter in a hot cast iron skillet. Pour in about 1/4 cup pancake batter and cook until bubbles begin to form. Flip and cook for about a minute longer. These freeze well! Just pop in the toaster to reheat.

For more great recipes like this one and more about Laura, visit mortonsgrove.com. That is where you can also purchase her baby food cookbook.

Recipe of the Day: Salted Butterscotch Pretzel Blondies Salty, Sweet, Chewy, with a crunch of pretzels, these salted butterscotch pretzel blondies are a crowd pleasing treat that are simple to make! Perfect for cookie swaps, bake sales, and anytime a butterscotch craving hits. 3/4 1/2 1/2 1/4 maldon sea salt flakes for topping cup broken up pretzel pieces plus extra for topping Preheat oven to 350 degrees.





More recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Fermented Garlic Honey Brussels Sprouts

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Buffalo ‘Chikun’ Dip

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Tacos

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Clementine’s Lava Cakes

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cajun Crab Cakes and White Cheddar Grits

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Beef Barley Soup with Spinach