ST. LOUIS — Ingredients
1 medium/large beet, boiled and peeled
1 cup milk (any type will work-can also use plain yogurt)
1 egg
1 tablespoon softened butter or coconut oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
butter, for cooking
Instructions
- In a blender, combine beet with milk of choice and blend until smooth (and bright pink!).
- Add egg, coconut oil, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla and blend.
- Add in flour, baking powder, and salt at the same time and pulse until just combined.
- Melt butter in a hot cast iron skillet. Pour in about 1/4 cup pancake batter and cook until bubbles begin to form. Flip and cook for about a minute longer.
- These freeze well! Just pop in the toaster to reheat.
For more great recipes like this one and more about Laura, visit mortonsgrove.com. That is where you can also purchase her baby food cookbook.
