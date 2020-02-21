ST. LOUIS —

Fig Jam & Crostini Platter + Icy Hot Cocktail

Half a baguette, sliced and toasted
3 oz housemade fig jam*

Fresh figs, sliced
3 oz goat cheese, crumbled
slivered almonds to garni

Fig Jam

*1 lb golden or black mission fig, chopped

*2 oz chopped garlic
*1 shallot, chopped
*juice of one lemon

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until desired consistency.

Icy Hot
1.5 oz bourbon
.25 oz Meletti amaro
.25 oz Cynar 70
1.5 oz Kaldi’s cold brew
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and mix for 15 seconds. Strain into coup (up) or over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

Switch List is at Hotel Indigo located at 501 Olive Street. For more information, visit SwitchListSTL.com.
Recipe of the Day: Cherry Pie
ST. LOUIS - Ingredients for Sure Fire Sweet Crust: 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour 1/2 cup chilled butter 1/2 cup chilled shortening or lard 1 tsp salt 2 Tbsp sugar 1/2 cup of ice water Method: in large mixing bowl combine all dry ingredients. Using a box grater grate in chilled fat.
KSDK |Feb 20, 2020

More recipes from Show Me St. Louis: