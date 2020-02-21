ST. LOUIS —

Fig Jam & Crostini Platter + Icy Hot Cocktail

Half a baguette, sliced and toasted

3 oz housemade fig jam*

Fresh figs, sliced

3 oz goat cheese, crumbled

slivered almonds to garni

Fig Jam

*1 lb golden or black mission fig, chopped

*2 oz chopped garlic

*1 shallot, chopped

*juice of one lemon

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until desired consistency.

Icy Hot

1.5 oz bourbon

.25 oz Meletti amaro

.25 oz Cynar 70

1.5 oz Kaldi’s cold brew

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and mix for 15 seconds. Strain into coup (up) or over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

Switch List is at Hotel Indigo located at 501 Olive Street. For more information, visit SwitchListSTL.com.

