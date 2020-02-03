ST. LOUIS —
Ultimate Fried Rice
2 oz. Beef
2 oz. Sliced Roast Pork
2 oz. Shrimp
2 oz. Cubed Ham
2 oz. Sliced Chicken
1 tbsp Diced Yellow Onions
1 tbsp Diced Scallions
¼ cup Bean Sprouts
2 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 Scrambled Egg
The Rice House has two locations: 8438 North Lindbergh Boulevard and 2725 North Highway 67. For more information, visit RiceHouseSTL.com.
More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Premium Vegetarian Pasta
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Low-Carb Cheese Crisps
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: South-Of-The-Border Beef Hash
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Mardi Gras Sprinkle Cookies
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Fig Jam & Crostini Platter + Icy Hot Cocktail
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cherry Pie