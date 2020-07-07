Recipe of the Day: Strawberry and Lemon Trifles

Rachel Tritsch of ‘Recipes with Rachel’ demonstrates how to make Strawberry and Lemon Trifles.

"This citrus and sweet, flavor packed dessert is perfect for summer! The lemon flavor is a nice surprise since it’s incorporated into the Cool Whip. From the looks of it, you don’t see lemon, you just taste it.

Duncan Hines lemon pie filling is my go-to for this dessert. It’s creamy, but has a great texture with Cool Whip. When it’s mixed together, it’s white but the lemon flavor really shines through."

Prep time: 5 minutes | Assemble time: 10 minutes | Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

8oz Cool Whip

4tbs Duncan Hines lemon pie filling

1 loaf cake, cut into small strips or cubes

Strawberries, cut up

Toasted coconut flakes

Recipe

In a small mixing bowl, add the Cool Whip and lemon pie filling and begin mixing it together. Smash the chunks of Cool Whip for it to become a creamy consistency.

If you’re unsure of how to toast coconut flakes: lay 1 cup of coconut flakes on a microwave safe plate. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until they begin to brown. Stirring every 30 seconds is KEY for evenly toasted flakes.

Grab individual serving cups and begin assembling the trifles.

First add a small handful of loaf cake cubes, then a spoonful of strawberries, top with a spoonful or two of the Cool Whip and lemon mixture and sprinkle coconut flakes on top. Done with the first! Now continue assembling the rest of the cups.

Serve cold.

For more recipes from Rachel, visit recipeswithrachelt.com.

