Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Lemonade Bars

Ingredients
for the crust
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
for the bars
- 1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice, 5-6 lemons depending on size
- zest of one whole lemon
- 1 cup chopped strawberries
- 2 cups sugar
- 6 eggs
- ½ cup flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- powdered sugar for dusting
Instructions
crust:
- Preheat oven to 325° and line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper overhanging. I did not grease my paper. If not using paper, lightly grease your pan.
- Beat softened butter in mixer with paddle attachment.
- Add powdered sugar and combine.
- Add flour and salt and mix until crumbly.
- Pour into prepared pan and spread. Press firmly into pan, making sure the crust is evenly spread.
- Bake at 325° for about 25 minutes, or until it is lightly golden brown.
- Remove from oven and reduce to 300°.
filling:
- While the crust is baking prepare the filling. Combine the fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, strawberries, and sugar in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Add eggs to blender and blend until smooth.
- Add flour, baking powder, and salt to blender. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the filling over the hot crust and bake at 300° for about 30 minutes. The center should be just about set and nothing should be brown.
For recipes and more from Liz Rotz, visit lizrotz.com.