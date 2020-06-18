Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Lemonade Bars

x
If you’re looking for a delicious summertime snack, look no further! Local blogger Liz Rotz shares a recipe for Strawberry Lemonade Bars.

ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

for the crust

  • ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

for the bars

  • 1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice, 5-6 lemons depending on size
  • zest of one whole lemon
  • 1 cup chopped strawberries
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • ½ cup flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions

crust:

  1. Preheat oven to 325° and line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper overhanging. I did not grease my paper. If not using paper, lightly grease your pan.
  2. Beat softened butter in mixer with paddle attachment.
  3. Add powdered sugar and combine.
  4. Add flour and salt and mix until crumbly.
  5. Pour into prepared pan and spread. Press firmly into pan, making sure the crust is evenly spread.
  6. Bake at 325° for about 25 minutes, or until it is lightly golden brown.
  7. Remove from oven and reduce to 300°.

filling:

  1. While the crust is baking prepare the filling. Combine the fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, strawberries, and sugar in a blender. Blend until smooth.
  2. Add eggs to blender and blend until smooth.
  3. Add flour, baking powder, and salt to blender. Blend until smooth.
  4. Pour the filling over the hot crust and bake at 300° for about 30 minutes. The center should be just about set and nothing should be brown.

For recipes and more from Liz Rotz, visit lizrotz.com.

