Recipe of the Day: Fruit Dip with Strawberries + Strawberry Muffins

Judy Smith of the blog ‘A Teacher and an Oven’ shares a couple recipes you can make with your kids.

ST. LOUIS — “Read to the children in your life every day. You are giving them a gift that will last a lifetime!” – Judy Smith

Fruit Dip with Strawberries

This delicious sweet dip is best with fresh red ripe strawberries, but can be eaten with any fruit throughout the season. It is very easy to make, and your child can be a big help. They will want to lick the bowl!

Stem, wash and drain strawberries. Children can help with the washing process.

1 8 oz. package of cream cheese (must be softened and at room temperature)

2 small jars (7 oz. each) of marshmallow cream (Kraft is best)

Place the softened cream cheese in a bowl and stir.

Using a spoon dipped in hot water, add the marshmallow cream.

Mix until very smooth. You can use a mixer or whisk by hand.

You are now ready to dip the strawberries.

Strawberry Muffins

The sugary crunchy topping adds a special touch to these moist muffins made with fresh strawberries. Picking fresh strawberries in season can also be a great experience and a lot of fun prior to making these muffins. Children can help clean the strawberries, crack the eggs, help with measuring and put the topping on each muffin.

Topping:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15 inch x 10 inch x 1 inch baking sheet.

1 cup sliced almonds

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1/2 cup sugar

In a bowl, combine the almonds and the egg white.

Add the sugar and toss to coat the almonds.

Spread the mixture onto the greased baking sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally.

Cool while you prepare the muffin mixture.

Muffins:

Put cupcake liners into muffin tins. Children can help with this. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1/4 cup shortening (Crisco) 2 cups flour

1/4 cup butter, softened 1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup sugar 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla 3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon almond extract 1 1/4 cups fresh strawberries, chopped

Using a stand or hand mixer, cream shortening, butter and sugar until it is light and fluffy (3 to 5 minutes).

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each.

Add the vanilla and almond extract and mix.

Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt with a whisk.

Add to the creamed mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Begin and end with the dry ingredients.

Fold the strawberries into the muffin mixture.

Fill muffin cups 2/3rds full. Sprinkle each with sugared almonds.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pans to wire racks to continue cooling.

Check out Judy’s blog at ateacherandanoven.com.

Recipe of the Day: Pantry Marinara Sauce TV Chef Christy Rost shares a recipe using ingredients you may already have in your pantry. ST. LOUIS - 1/3 cup sweet onion, peeled and chopped fine 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes 1 3-ounce can tomato sauce 1 tablespoon tomato paste Freshly ground black pepper, to taste 2-3 teaspoons dried oregano 1 package spaghetti or other pasta Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan.