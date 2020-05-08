Recipe of the Day: Summer Garden Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette Dressing

ST. LOUIS —
Summer Garden Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette Dressing
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
2 cups mixed greens
A handful of grape tomatoes
Half an english cucumber, sliced
A small handful shredded carrots
2 sundried tomatoes, julienned
1 egg, sliced
2 Tbspn parmesan cheese
¼ avocado, diced
optional toppings:
¼ cup roasted chickpeas
¼ cup sweet potato chips
8-10 cashews
Herbed Vinaigrette
A handful fresh chives, chopped
A handful fresh basil, chopped
A handful fresh parsley, chopped
½ cup olive oil (or avocado oil)
¼ cup red wine vinegar
1 garlic clove, diced
Juice from ½ a lemon
1 tspn honey
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- First chop all your fresh herbs.
- Place them in a glass jar.
- Add your oil, vinegar, diced garlic, lemon juice and honey to the jar.
- Shake well.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Shake well and pour over salad. Extra dressing can remain in the fridge for 5-7 days.
