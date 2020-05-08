x
Recipe of the Day: Summer Garden Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette Dressing

Chanala Rubenfeld of Salads 2 Your Door shares a summer garden salad recipe.

Summer Garden Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette Dressing

Serves 2

Ingredients 

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cups mixed greens

A handful of grape tomatoes

Half an english cucumber, sliced

A small handful shredded carrots

2 sundried tomatoes, julienned

1 egg, sliced

2 Tbspn parmesan cheese

¼ avocado, diced

optional toppings:

¼ cup roasted chickpeas

¼ cup sweet potato chips

8-10 cashews

Herbed Vinaigrette

A handful fresh chives, chopped

A handful fresh basil, chopped

A handful fresh parsley, chopped

½ cup olive oil (or avocado oil)

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, diced

Juice from ½ a lemon

1 tspn honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. First chop all your fresh herbs.
  2. Place them in a glass jar.
  3. Add your oil, vinegar, diced garlic, lemon juice and honey to the jar.
  4. Shake well.
  5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Shake well and pour over salad. Extra dressing can remain in the fridge for 5-7 days.

Check out salads2yourdoor.com.

