Recipe of the Day: Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Sauce

Television Chef and Cookbook Author Christy Rost shares a delicious BBQ sauce recipe.

ST. LOUIS — Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ cup sweet onion, peeled and diced

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 ½ cups prepared chili sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 ½ teaspoons Liquid Smoke

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil, swirl to coat the bottom of the pan, and stir in the onion. Sauté 2 minutes, stir in the garlic, and cook 1 minute more, stirring frequently.

Add chili sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, molasses, Liquid Smoke, Worcestershire, cayenne pepper, and black pepper, stirring well to mix. Reduce the heat to low and simmer 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove the sauce from the heat and serve. Sauce may be made one or two days in advance. Cover and chill until ready to use, or freeze up to one month.

Yield: 2 cups BBQ sauce

