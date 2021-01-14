Recipe of the Day: Vegan Cheesy Gordita Crunch

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Chris Bertke is the chef and owner of Vegan Deli & Butcher Shop. He's showing us how to make the (Vegan) Cheesy Gordita Crunch that he'll be selling at his Taco Hell Pop-Up this weekend.
(Vegan) Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Ingredients:(MAKES 6 GORDITA CRUNCH)
12oz. Favorite vegan beef crumble(I suggest hungry planet)
Standard corn tortilla 5-6” x 6
Pocketless pita bread 6” x 6
1/8” Diced Roma Tomatoes x 2
Finely shredded iceberg lettuce x 1cup worth
Favorite Vegan Ranch dressing x 6oz
Vegan shredded cheese-cheddar & mozzarella x 2 cups each
Oil(your choice canola, vegetable, etc) x 2T
Kosher salt X to taste
Taco seasoning(your favorite) x add to taste
GORDITA TACO SHELL INSTRUCTIONS:
Heat up oven to 425 degrees
Mix shredded cheeses together
Cut down pita to fit perfectly around taco shell
Sprinkle enough cheese to cover pita
Put in the oven on an oven safe tray(uncovered) and just let cheese get slightly melted: NOT totally cooked
Press the cheesy pita gently onto and around the crispy taco until it adheres fully to it. Then set aside temporarily.
MEAT:
Nonstick pan heat to medium
Add oil
Add vegan beef crumbles
Lightly heat up beef crumbles; very little if any browning. Just want it to cook thoroughly/heat
Add salt and taco seasoning to your taste
Add 1/8 cup water and stir all the ingredients so they mix up well
ASSEMBLY:
Add vegan beef crumbles
Add shredded lettuce
Add ranch dressing
Add vegan cheese shreds
Add tomatoes
And DONE!!!!
Taco Hell – the All-Vegan Taco Bell Pop-up is Saturday and Sunday, January 16 and 17, at Vegan Deli & Butcher at 524 South Main Street in St. Charles.
For hours and the full menu, visit vegandeliandbutcher.com.