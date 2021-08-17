Recipe of the Day: Vegan Cottage Cheese

ST. LOUIS —
Vegan Cottage Cheese
Ingredients
Setup
- 1 12-ounce package of firm silken tofu
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 3/4 tablespoon of white wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 package extra firm regular tofu
Directions
Add the silken tofu, nutritional yeast, vinegar and salt to a blender and blend until smooth.
Transfer to a mixing bowl.
Drain and squeeze the firm tofu. Break it up with your hands and fold in as much of the regular tofu you'd like. This really depends on how chunky you like your cottage cheese. Will keep for 4-5 days in a sealed container in the fridge.