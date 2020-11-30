Recipe of the Day: Silky Oat Dipped French Toast with a Coconut Chocolate Whip

STL Veg Girl shares a recipe in honor of World Vegan Month.

ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

Setup

Batter

3/4 cup Karuna Silky Oat beverage

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch of salt

Whipped Coco-chocolate

1 can of refrigerated full-fat canned coconut milk (refrigerate overnight)

3 tablespoons powdered monk fruit sugar*

2 heaping teaspoons cacao powder

2 teaspoons Karuna Silky Oat

The rest

1 loaf bread of choice (I used artisan sourdough, cut into big thick slices)

Maple syrup

1-2 bananas

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix the batter together well in a wide mixing bowl.

The name of the game here is low and slow. I don't use any oil, and getting that nice cook (not burnt) will take a few minutes.

Slice the bread and soak each side in the batter - up to a minute on each side for big, thick slices.

Place the bread on the skillet and allow to cook for at least 3 minutes. I was a little more successful at the 4 minute mark. As the bread cooks and becomes crispy, it will loosen from the pan - hang in there.

Flip and repeat.

Transfer the bread to the parchment lined pan. When you have cooked all the slices on the skillet, place them in the oven for about 10 minutes to get that added crispiness along the edges. (This is an optional step.)

Carefully open the chilled canned coconut as you don't want to mix the liquid on the bottom of the can with the firmer (or solid) coconut on the top. Scoop out the solid coconut and add to a small mixing bowl. Add the powdered monk fruit sugar, cacao powder and Silky Oat beverage. With a hand mixer, mix on high for a few minutes, until thick, light and airy. If your coconut did not become solid in the fridge, and you are looking for that fluff, add a teaspoon at a time of tapioca powder while mixing. You might use up to about 3 tablespoons and that's ok. Otherwise you will have a really thick and creamy mixture that is equally delicious on your French toast.

Start stacking your toast, dollop the Coco-chocolate, add sliced bananas and a drizzle of maple syrup if you'd like. Enjoy!

*Powdered Monk Fruit- simply blend regular monk fruit sugar in a blender or spice grinder.