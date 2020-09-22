Recipe of the Day: Veggie Tostada Towers

Shared by Amanda Marsh of the St. Louis District Dairy Council

ST. LOUIS — Veggie Tostada Towers

A fun, interactive recipe, that the whole family can help assemble. Tostada towers are packed with delicious dairy and can be customized to your favorite vegetables.

Servings: 4

Adapted from: Undeniably dairy

Ingredients

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1 ½ teaspoon olive oil

2 medium zucchinis, chopped

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 each green and red bell pepper, chopped

2 jalapeno peppers, with seeds, mince

1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed

4 scallions, green and white parts, minced

¼ cup chopped cilantro (plus 4 sprigs for garnish)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups grated pepper jack cheese

¼ cup fat-free sour cream

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Place corn tortillas on baking sheets. Bake for 10 minutes or until crisp.

2. While tortillas are in the oven, heat a large, nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add oil. Once hot, sauté zucchini, tomatoes, onion, peppers, corn and scallion for 4 minutes.

3. Drain excess liquids through a mesh strainer. Return vegetables to pan. Stir in cilantro and salt.

4. Onto each of 4 baked tortillas, sprinkle 3 tablespoons of the cheese and 1/8 of vegetable mixture. Top each with another baked tortilla. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and vegetable mixture. Top with remaining baked tortillas.

5. Serve each "tower" with 1 tablespoon sour cream, and if desired, fresh cilantro.