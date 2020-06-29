Recipe of the Day: Watermelon Gazpacho

Stephanie Bosch of the ‘All Shook Up’ blog shares a recipe for Watermelon Gazpacho.

ST. LOUIS — Watermelon Gazpacho

Ingredients

6–7 cups of diced watermelon

1 red onion roughly chopped (reserve 2 Tbsp for garnish, reserve 1/4 cup, and dice if you prefer a textured soup)

1 red bell pepper, cored and roughly chopped

1 cucumber, roughly chopped (reserve 2 Tbsp for garnish, reserve 1/4 c, and dice if you prefer a textured soup)

2 jalapenos, seeds removed, chopped (reserve 2 Tbsp for garnish)

4 Roma tomatoes cored, roughly chopped (reserve 2 Tbsp for garnish, reserve 1/4 c and dice if you prefer a textured soup)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar + 2 Tbsps

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves roughly chopped (can sub 2 Tbsp dry basil)

1 Tbsp fresh dill weed (garnish)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions

In a blender add 1/2 watermelon first and then layer with tomatoes, jalapenos, and bell pepper. Add cider vinegar, olive oil, and pulse. Add the onion, cucumber, remaining watermelon, and basil, puree until smooth. Salt and Pepper to taste! Chill for 1 hour and serve.

Garnish with reserved onion, bell pepper, cucumber, jalapenos, and fresh dill.

Check out more great recipes from Stephanie at stephaniedalebosch.com.

