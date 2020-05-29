Recipe of the Day: Whipped Coffee

ST. LOUIS —
Whipped Coffee (Dalgona Coffee)
Ingredients:
2Tbs granulated sugar
2Tbs instant coffee
2Tbs warm water
1 cup milk
Cinnamon and sugar for topping (optional)
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine sugar, coffee, and water. Using an electric hand mixer, whisk vigorously until the mixture turns silky smooth and shiny. Continue whisking until it thickens and holds its peaks.
- Fill a glass with ice and milk. Dollop the whipped coffee mixture on top.
- Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar on top (optional).
- Using your spoon or straw, stir vigorously to swirl the coffee into your milk.