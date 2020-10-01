Whole30 Sweet & Savory Slaw:

1 cup thinly sliced cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup diced apples

1 cup shredded chicken breast

1 cup diced bacon (NakedBacon)

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup diced pistachios

2 tbsp horseradish mustard (or mustard of your liking)

2 tbsp red wine vinaigrette

Directions:

1. In a large bowl combine cabbage, carrots, apples, chicken, bacon, cranberries, and pistachios

2. In a small bowl whisk together mustard and vinegar for the dressing

3. Pour the desired dressing amount into the large bowl and stir until evenly distributed

4. Refrigerate overnight so that the flavors blend or if you are short on time, 1-2 hours

5. Top with extra cranberries and pistachios for a highlighted presentation

For more from Chef Lex, click here.

