Recipe of the Day: Wild Mushroom Beef Stew

Wild Mushroom Beef Stew
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1/4 cup dry red wine
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 pound baby red-skinned potatoes, quartered
- 8 ounces assorted mushrooms, such as shiitake, cremini and oyster, cut into quarters
- 1 cup baby carrots
Garnish:
- Chopped fresh parsley leaves
COOKING:
- Combine beef Stew Meat, flour, salt, thyme and pepper in large bowl; toss to coat. Place beef mixture in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker.
- Combine broth, tomato paste, wine and garlic in small bowl; mix well. Add broth mixture to beef. Add potatoes, mushrooms and carrots; mix well.
- Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours, or on LOW 8 to 9 hours, or until beef and vegetables are tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Stir well before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
- This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Combine beef Stew Meat, flour, salt, thyme and pepper in large bowl; toss to coat. Place beef in pressure cooker. Combine broth, tomato paste, wine and garlic in small bowl; mix well. Add broth mixture to beef. Cut potatoes into 2-inch pieces or, if smaller, keep whole. Cut carrots into 2-inch pieces. Add potatoes, whole mushrooms and carrots; mix well. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Stir well before servings. Garnish with parsley, if desired. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)