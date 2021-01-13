Recipe of the Day: Wild Mushroom Beef Stew

Shared by Chef Maleeka Harris of Chef Rabbit Catering · 1 yellow onion (Remove outer layer) · 3 Ancho Chilies or New Mexico Chilies · 1/3 Chicken Bullion Powder · 20 Cups Water (Enough to cover the meat) · 1-2tbsp of Salt (Season to your liking) · Shredded mozzarella cheese · Shredded Monterey Jack cheese · Cilantro & Chopped Onions for garnish Add all of the Birria Beef ingredients to a large pot and boil for 1 hour, then Skim off any fat/marrow debris.