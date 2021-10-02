Recipe of the Day: Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue

Shared by Karen Barnett of Melting Pot Town & Country

ST. LOUIS — Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue

Small: Serves up to 2 people

4 oz Beer

1 tsp. Fresh Garlic, chopped

3 shakes Mustard Powder

5 oz Cheddar Cheese, shredded

Freshly Ground Pepper, 5 turns

Worcestershire Sauce, 4 shakes

Add beer to the top of a heated double-boiler. Add garlic and mustard powder; stir with a fork.

Add 1/3 of the shredded cheese, mix with fork. Add another 1/3 of the cheese, mixing thoroughly with fork. Add the remaining cheese, mixing thoroughly until all of the cheese is incorporated and melted. Use a whipping motion to mix well.

Add pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Fold and stir with fork to incorporate.

