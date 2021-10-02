Recipe of the Day: Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue

ST. LOUIS —
Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue
Small: Serves up to 2 people
- 4 oz Beer
- 1 tsp. Fresh Garlic, chopped
- 3 shakes Mustard Powder
- 5 oz Cheddar Cheese, shredded
- Freshly Ground Pepper, 5 turns
- Worcestershire Sauce, 4 shakes
Add beer to the top of a heated double-boiler. Add garlic and mustard powder; stir with a fork.
Add 1/3 of the shredded cheese, mix with fork. Add another 1/3 of the cheese, mixing thoroughly with fork. Add the remaining cheese, mixing thoroughly until all of the cheese is incorporated and melted. Use a whipping motion to mix well.
Add pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Fold and stir with fork to incorporate.
Melting Pot To-Go Date Night In package
In addition to dining at the restaurant, Melting Pot Town & Country is offering a To-Go Date Night In 3-Course package for Valentine’s Day, which includes salad, cheese, and chocolate fondue, rose petals and three Signature Dipped Strawberries.