Recipe of the Day: Yogo Pizza Dough

Chef Lexi Linsenman shares a recipe for pizza dough made using yogurt.

ST. LOUIS — "Yogo Pizza Dough"

“Was developed during quarantine because of the limited number of ingredients and pizza is a great comfort food of mine!” – Chef Lexi Linsenman

Time: 10-15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients for dough:

- 1 cup of Greek yogurt

*vegan yogurt may be substituted

- 1 1/2 cups of flour

*gluten free flour or others may be substituted

Toppings:

-Any you desire!

Directions:

1. Place 1 cup of flour onto a smooth surface and form into a bowl shape (set aside 1/2 cup of flour for later)

2. Place the Greek yogurt into the center of the flour and start kneading

3. Knead your dough for about 3-5 minutes or until all of the moisture is out

4. Spread dough out into a circular shape and dust with the extra flour (if it sticks to your countertop, it'll stick to your pan)

5. Grease a cooking sheet or cast iron skillet and place the dough on top

6. Top will all of your beautiful ingredients!

7. Cook at 450' for 7-10 minutes

8. Remove from the oven and enjoy!

