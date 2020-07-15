Recipe of the Day: Yogo Pizza Dough

ST. LOUIS —
"Yogo Pizza Dough"
“Was developed during quarantine because of the limited number of ingredients and pizza is a great comfort food of mine!” – Chef Lexi Linsenman
Time: 10-15 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients for dough:
- 1 cup of Greek yogurt
*vegan yogurt may be substituted
- 1 1/2 cups of flour
*gluten free flour or others may be substituted
Toppings:
-Any you desire!
Directions:
1. Place 1 cup of flour onto a smooth surface and form into a bowl shape (set aside 1/2 cup of flour for later)
2. Place the Greek yogurt into the center of the flour and start kneading
3. Knead your dough for about 3-5 minutes or until all of the moisture is out
4. Spread dough out into a circular shape and dust with the extra flour (if it sticks to your countertop, it'll stick to your pan)
5. Grease a cooking sheet or cast iron skillet and place the dough on top
6. Top will all of your beautiful ingredients!
7. Cook at 450' for 7-10 minutes
8. Remove from the oven and enjoy!