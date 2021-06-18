Recipe of the Day: Yogurt Marinated Chicken with Naan

"This easy, fresh-tasting yogurt marinade will soon become your favorite! Known on its own for providing high quality protein and bone building power, yogurt also tenderizes meat, making this chicken moist and delicious. Stress-free to prepare, this perfect summer time meal will put a smile on your family’s faces. Add your favorite cheese (we suggest Feta) to serve up a dose of calcium and vitamin D and a whole lot of flavor." -Amanda Marsh