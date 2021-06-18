x
Recipe of the Day: Yogurt Marinated Chicken with Naan

Shared by Amanda Marsh of the St. Louis District Dairy Council

ST. LOUIS —

Yogurt Marinated Chicken with Naan


Adapted from Wisconsincheese.com

"This easy, fresh-tasting yogurt marinade will soon become your favorite!  Known on its own for providing high quality protein and bone building power, yogurt also tenderizes meat, making this chicken moist and delicious.  Stress-free to prepare, this perfect summer time meal will put a smile on your family’s faces.  Add your favorite cheese (we suggest Feta) to serve up a dose of calcium and vitamin D and a whole lot of flavor." -Amanda Marsh

Cook Time: 40 min
Total Time: 5 hours
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups plain yogurt
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • 2 Tbs smoked paprika
  • 1.5 tsp chili powder
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 2 pounds)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 naan breads or tortillas (about 5 to 6 inches), warmed
  • 1 cup Feta cheese crumbles
  • 1 avocado cubed
  • Fresh chopped cilantro, sliced cherry tomatoes, and chopped red onion to taste

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, lime juice, paprika, and chili powder in a large bowl.  Mix well. 
  • Remove ½ cup of the yogurt mixture for topping. 
  • Add chicken to remaining yogurt marinade.  Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.
  • Heat grill to medium.
  • Remove chicken from marinade and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes on each side or until chicken reaches 165*.
  • Transfer chicken to a cutting board.  Cover and let stand for 10 minutes before thinly slicing chicken.
  • Top naan or tortilla with chicken, feta, avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, and red onion.  Serve with the ½ cup reserved yogurt mixture.

