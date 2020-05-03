ST. LOUIS — WHAT

  • 1 cup of grated zucchini, squeeze out the moisture
  • 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • Salt and pepper Italian seasoning, parsley to taste
  • Olive oil for pan searing

OPTIONAL

  • 2 tbsp oats
  • 1 more egg if you have small eggs

HOW

1. Mix all of ingredients together.

2. Heat up a skillet over medium high heat and add 1-2 tbsp of olive oil.

3. Place a large spoonful of “batter” and flatten it out in the shape of mini pancakes for about 3 minutes per side, until they brown nicely.

4. Finish with fresh parsley. I also added some Green Chile Smokehouse Awesomesauce. So good!

For more recipes like this one, visit ColorfulFoodie.com

