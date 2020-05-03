ST. LOUIS — WHAT
- 1 cup of grated zucchini, squeeze out the moisture
- 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 large egg
- Salt and pepper Italian seasoning, parsley to taste
- Olive oil for pan searing
OPTIONAL
- 2 tbsp oats
- 1 more egg if you have small eggs
HOW
1. Mix all of ingredients together.
2. Heat up a skillet over medium high heat and add 1-2 tbsp of olive oil.
3. Place a large spoonful of “batter” and flatten it out in the shape of mini pancakes for about 3 minutes per side, until they brown nicely.
4. Finish with fresh parsley. I also added some Green Chile Smokehouse Awesomesauce. So good!
