ST. LOUIS — WHAT

1 cup of grated zucchini, squeeze out the moisture

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 large egg

Salt and pepper Italian seasoning, parsley to taste

Olive oil for pan searing

OPTIONAL

2 tbsp oats

1 more egg if you have small eggs

HOW

1. Mix all of ingredients together.

2. Heat up a skillet over medium high heat and add 1-2 tbsp of olive oil.

3. Place a large spoonful of “batter” and flatten it out in the shape of mini pancakes for about 3 minutes per side, until they brown nicely.

4. Finish with fresh parsley. I also added some Green Chile Smokehouse Awesomesauce. So good!

