Russell’s signature Gooey Butter Cake coming to Schucks shelves

The restaurant and bakery announced that their signature dessert will be available in the frozen section starting Wednesday, August 25

ST. LOUIS — You will soon be able to pick up Russell's signature Gooey Butter at your local Schnucks.

The family-owned, neighborhood restaurant and bakery made the announcement on Thursday.

This all comes less than a year after Russell’s Chef and Owner Russell Ping decided to start shipping nationwide. The expanded reach beyond Russell’s two restaurant locations resulted in more than 1,000 holiday orders alone from St. Louis to New York to Florida.

“We started shipping our gooey butter during the holidays as a pivot during the pandemic, and frankly, it helped save our business," Ping explained in a press release. "It showed us that there’s a real demand for a premium gooey butter product."

Gooey butter cake, a sweet cream cheese and butter dessert, is said to have originated in the 1930s when a St. Louis baker added too much butter to a coffee cake recipe. However, Russell’s Gooey Butter is different from the traditional St. Louis staple in that it combines the classic rich and gooey cream cheese-based filling with the addition of a buttery, salted shortbread crust.

"There was an opportunity to see our take on the classic St. Louis treat in the frozen section at grocery stores," Ping said. "We are thrilled that idea came to fruition with such an esteemed local partner like Schnucks.”

Starting Wednesday, August 25, Schnucks shoppers can pick up Russell’s original or chocolate chip Gooey Butter in the frozen section of more than 90 Schnucks across Missouri and Illinois.