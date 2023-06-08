Grab an icy treat at these St. Louis-area snow cone stands

Whether you call them snow cones, snowballs or shaved ice, the icy desserts are a perfect cure for St. Louis’ hot and humid summer days.

ST. LOUIS — Countries all over the world have their own versions of shaved ice desserts, but the snow cone is a widely popular American delicacy.

Made with mounds of finely crushed ice and topped with sweet-flavored syrups, the snow cone is said to have been invented in 1919, according to Eater. A year later, Samuel Bert invented the first snow cone machine and began selling icy treats at the State Fair of Texas. Seasonal stands have since popped up all over the U.S.

Snowballs are a variation of the snow cone popular in Louisiana, according to Eater. While they are still made with plain ice and topped with flavored syrup, snowballs are made with shaved ice rather than crushed, giving them a fluffier, snow-like texture.

Whether you prefer your ice shaved or crushed, the frozen desserts are a perfect cure for St. Louis’ hot and humid summer days. 5 On Your Side created a list of local snow cone stands on both sides of the Mississippi.

Missouri

Aloha Mini Golf & Shaved Ice – 13502 Big Bend Road, St. Louis.

Bahama Buck’s – 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville.

Ballwin Sno-Cone – 151 Ries Road, Ballwin.

Cup of Snow Deer Creek Concessions – 7830 Edgebrook Drive, Maplewood.

Glaciers Snow Cones Under the Sun Sno Shack – 8350 Watson Road, Webster Groves.

How Sweet Is This – 804 De Mun Ave., Clayton.

Ivanhoe Sno – 3249 Ivanhoe Ave., St. Louis.

Kiraboo Kones – 15957 Manchester Road, Ellisville.

La Vecindad Paleteria – 9506 Lackland Road, Overland.

Lilly’s Snow Cones – 8621 State Route N., Lake St. Louis.

Lizzy Lou’s Shaved Ice – 5850 State Route N, Cottleville.

Murray’s Shaved Iced – 3298 Watson Road, St. Louis.

Pakka B’s New Orleans Sno Balls – 1101 North Highway 67, Florissant.

R&M Tropical Sno – 126 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester.

S&J Snoball Custard Shop – 3857 West Outer Road, Arnold

S&J Snoball Shop – 300 Peach Tree Plaza Drive, Hillsboro.

S&J Snoball Shop – 5705 Brackman Lane, High Ridge.

Sno-Biz – 3500 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis.

Sno-to-Go – 4293 Reavis Barracks Road, St. Louis.

Snow Monster - 2806 West Osage St., Pacific.

Sugaree Shaved Ice – 4046 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold.

The Frozen Tiki – 5300 Hampton Ave., St. Louis.

Tropical Moose Shaved Ice – 150 East Argonne Drive, Kirkwood.

Under The Sun Sno Cones Shack – 4175 Holly Hills Blvd., St. Louis.

Under The Sun Sno Shack – 11310 Concerd Village Ave., St. Louis.

Yeti’s Shaved Ice – 100 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Eureka.

Illinois

Alton Tropical Sno – 1621 Main St., Alton.

Oh Sugar! Ice & Cream – 624 North Market St., Waterloo.

Tropical Sno – 521 Louisa Ave., Dupo.

Tropical Sno Shaved Ice – 2134 South Morrison Ave., Caseyville.