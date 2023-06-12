x
Food

Special Cardinals-themed ice cream released at Schnucks

The summer treat is now available at most Schnucks locations across the Midwest.
Credit: Schnucks

ST. LOUIS — Calling all Cardinals fans! Schnucks and the St. Louis Cardinals have teamed up to bring a summer treat, just for you. 

Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream is a cherry and vanilla ice cream with swirls of coated cookie throughout to give it the 'crunch' of its name. 

"Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream is sure to be a fan favorite that Cardinals Nation will only find at their local Schnucks store,” said Schnucks Brand Manager of Media & Sponsorships Zach Collins in a news release. “This collaboration is possible because of a strong hometown partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and Schnucks’ best-in-class ‘Own Brands’ team dedicated to bringing our customers high-quality, exclusive items that deliver great value."

The summer treat is now available at most Schnucks locations across the Midwest. 

Credit: Schnucks

Starting Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16, Schnucks customers can score a deal on the 48-ounce container of Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream for $3.49.

If you buy the ice cream, Schnucks wants you to let them know by snapping a photo of your scoops of Cherry Cardinals Crunch and posting it on social media with the #SchnucksScoops. 

And in July, a contest will happen on social media involving Cherry Cardinals Crunch. Up to three winners could bring home $500 in Schnucks rewards points. Follow Schnucks on social media for more information.

Find the Schnucks store nearest you by clicking here.

