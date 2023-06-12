Special Cardinals-themed ice cream released at Schnucks

The summer treat is now available at most Schnucks locations across the Midwest.

ST. LOUIS — Calling all Cardinals fans! Schnucks and the St. Louis Cardinals have teamed up to bring a summer treat, just for you.

Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream is a cherry and vanilla ice cream with swirls of coated cookie throughout to give it the 'crunch' of its name.

"Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream is sure to be a fan favorite that Cardinals Nation will only find at their local Schnucks store,” said Schnucks Brand Manager of Media & Sponsorships Zach Collins in a news release. “This collaboration is possible because of a strong hometown partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and Schnucks’ best-in-class ‘Own Brands’ team dedicated to bringing our customers high-quality, exclusive items that deliver great value."

The summer treat is now available at most Schnucks locations across the Midwest.

Starting Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16, Schnucks customers can score a deal on the 48-ounce container of Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream for $3.49.

If you buy the ice cream, Schnucks wants you to let them know by snapping a photo of your scoops of Cherry Cardinals Crunch and posting it on social media with the #SchnucksScoops.

And in July, a contest will happen on social media involving Cherry Cardinals Crunch. Up to three winners could bring home $500 in Schnucks rewards points. Follow Schnucks on social media for more information.

