Winter is almost over and spring is almost here! What better way to welcome the first day of Spring than with a free ice cream cone from DQ on Wednesday, March 20.

Dairy Queen -- which is rebranding itself to DQ -- is offering customers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

If you can't make it on Wednesday, no sweat. You won't be able to get a free cone, but you can save 50 cents on a small regular or dipped soft serve cone by downloading the DQ mobile app. This deal is good starting Thursday until March 31.

