SpaghettiOs new Spicy Original flavor made with Frank's RedHot sauce

The new pasta is available in grocery stores nationwide and costs $1.59 a can.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of America's most recognizable pastas is teaming up with arguably the most popular hot sauce.



SpaghettiOs announced on Tuesday its new Spicy Original will be made with Frank's RedHot.

The new flavor packs a mild-medium heat level.

The combination comes as the company continues to cater to millennials who grew up with the brand and now make up more than one-third of SpaghettiOs total annual sales, according to a release.

In a recent survey of adults age 18-35 who ate SpaghettiOs in the past year, almost half report eating the canned pasta at least once a week.

"SpaghettiOs and Frank's RedHot each have an undeniable fandom," said Mieka Burns, Vice President of Meals & Sauces, Campbell Soup Company. "Through this collaboration, we're excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying."