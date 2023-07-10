St. Louis Burger Week returns July 17

Forty different restaurants are offering specials on burgers for one week only.

ST. LOUIS — Burger lovers, it's your time to shine. Burger Week is coming back to the Lou.

St. Louis Burger Week features 40 participating restaurants and $8 burger specials from July 17 until July 23.

St. Louis Burger Week is designed to get people out to try new things and support local.

Each restaurant participating in St. Louis Burger Week will create their own special take on a burger during the week, according to the St. Louis Burger Week website.

This year, there's an official St. Louis Burger Week app to give you everything you need to know about Burger Week.

In the app, participants will be able to check in at all the restaurants they visit and earn points for prizes. Check in at participating restaurants and you could be eligible for $250 in gift cards and other swag.

Participants will also be able see all the restaurants and their specials, along with hours of operation and a map to help guide on the journey through Burger Week in the app.

St. Louis Burger Week organizers also want to give a few reminders for those participating in the week-long event.

Carry-out options may be available, but most restaurants will be dine-in only. Make sure to check the app before you go to see what options are available for the restaurant you're visiting.

Restaurants and chefs work hard to make sure you get the burger you want and deserve for only $8. Make sure to tip them for their efforts. St. Louis Burger Week organizers encourage you to tip at least 20%, and give workers some words of encouragement, too. Buy more than just a burger, if you can. It's not required to buy more than just the $8 burger special at each restaurant, but St. Louis Burger Week officials encourage you to buy sides and drinks to say 'thank you' to the restaurant you're visiting.

For a full list of participating restaurants in St. Louis Burger Week, click here.