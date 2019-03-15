ST. LOUIS – Sugarfire Smoke House is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering two lucky specials!

The barbecue joint will offer the specials on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. until they sell out.

The LePorchaun – $11.99

Pulled pork served with sweet green heat barbeque sauce, Irish cheddar, bacon and beer-battered onion rings

Q2 – $12.99

Smoked corned beef with shredded cabbage, Guinness beer cheese, potato chips and sweet green barbeque sauce

The specials are available to Sugarfire customers in Missouri and Illinois!

