Sugarfire celebrates Arnold groundbreaking with sandwich giveaway, food drive

Visit the food truck Sunday afternoon at the site of the future Sugarfire Smokehouse location in Arnold.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARNOLD, Mo. — To celebrate the groundbreaking of a new location in Arnold, Sugarfire Smokehouse will have a food truck set up starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of its future location, 2204 Michigan Ave.

While supplies last, grab a free pulled-pork sandwich Sunday at the food truck with the donation of money or any nonperishable food items. The food truck will be giving away a total of 1,000 sandwiches.

According to the restaurant group, 100% of the proceeds and donated items from Sunday's event will benefit the Arnold Food Pantry.

While all items will be accepted, those most needed are chili, canned vegetables and fruit, gelatin dessert, soup, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles and Hamburger Helper. Laundry detergent is also needed.

Can't make it to Sunday's event and still want to support the food pantry? Click/tap here to submit a monetary donation online.

Sugarfire has been featured on TV shows "BBQ Pitmasters," "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Burgers, Brew & 'Que." It serves up succulent St. Louis-style brisket, pulled pork, ribs and more at its 15 locations across the bistate region, plus Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Westminster, Colorado; Jacksonville, Florida; and Dallas, Texas.

The Arnold restaurant location is scheduled to open in 2023.