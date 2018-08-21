ST. LOUIS — The lines at Sugarfire could get even longer after Labor Day. One of St. Louis’ most beloved barbecue restaurants is about to be in the national spotlight again.

Sugarfire Smoke House will be featured on the Travel Channel show Food Paradise. The episode is slated to air Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. St. Louis time.

The episode focuses on citywide franchises, or “Off-the-chain eats.”

Chef and founder Mike Johnson will be on the episode to showcase Sugarfire’s tasty brisket, ribs, pulled pork and sides.

This isn’t the first time Sugarfire has been featured on national television. The BBQ joint was previously on Food Network’s BBQ, Brews & ‘Que as well as Beat Bobby Flay! and Destination America’s BBQ Pitmasters.

