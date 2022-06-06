Take a look at the new two-story Taco Bell Defy

The first-of-its-kind restaurant has multiple drive-thru lanes and uses a proprietary lift system to deliver food from the second-story kitchen right to your car.

Can't stand waiting in long drive-thru lines to grab a quick bite? A soon-to-open Taco Bell location hopes to solve that problem and give new meaning to "fast" food.

On Tuesday, June 7, the first-of-its-kind Taco Bell Defy will open in Brooklyn Park, a two-story restaurant that reinvents the drive-thru.

Here's how it works.

This Taco Bell has four drive-thru lanes, each of which serves a different purpose. There are lines for customers who preorder their Crunchwrap Supremes and Quesaritos ahead of time on the Taco Bell app, a spot for delivery drivers to pull up and quickly grab orders made with third-party partners, and then a single traditional drive-thru lane.

But there's a twist – a drive-thru attendant isn't handing you your food through a window. Instead, orders are dropped down to your car.

Yup, dropped.

Minneapolis-based Vertical Works designed a proprietary lift that lowers food from the second-story kitchen, located above the drive-thru line, down to your car. The goal is to keep service times to two minutes or less by using digital check-in screens and two-way audio between customers and employees.

Border Foods, the Minnesota-based company and one of the largest Taco Bell franchises in the country, is behind the new gravity-defying concept. The family-owned Taco Bell franchisee has 230 locations across the upper Midwest and is headquartered in New Hope.

Taco Bell Defy is located at 94th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.

