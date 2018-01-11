TAMPA, Fla .— It might not be 'Taco Tuesday,' but people can still enjoy a free taco Thursday at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell is in the giving mood after it ran a promo to offer free Doritos Locos Tacos to all if anyone playing in the World Series stole a base during the games.

Taco Bell has run a promo like this for 11 seasons. This year’s base-stealing taco hero is Mookie Betts, an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox.

The taco treats can be grabbed at Taco Bell locations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 1. People who can’t make it to T-Bell in those few hours can get a taco voucher online and grab theirs anytime Thursday.

