Taco & Margarita Festival coming to St. Louis this spring

The festival will include DJs, local vendors, wrestling and – of course – lots of tacos.

ST. LOUIS — Taco and margarita lovers will flock to Chaifetz Arena for its inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival on Saturday, March 25.

The festival goes from noon until 6 p.m. and will include live DJs, local craft vendors and professional wrestling to enjoy while munching on world-class tacos and sipping on signature margaritas.

Attendees can also participate in taco and hot chili pepper eating contests.

Tickets for the event go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Order online to take advantage of $10 early-bird tickets.

VIP packages, which cost $49, are also available and include free parking, early admission, free drinks and more.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Admission is $20 per person on the day of the festival. Kids under 12 years old can get in for free.