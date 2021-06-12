Taqueria Durango gets back to business Saturday

The Overland restaurant's comeback story is ready for its happy ending after a devastating fire 15 months ago, then a pandemic

OVERLAND, Mo. — Taqueria Durango, the popular family restaurant in Overland, is opening its doors again Saturday after a dastardly 1-2 punch of a devastating fire and a pandemic.

The grand opening, as it's billed, is 10 a.m. Saturday at 10238 Page Ave.

Angelica Lopez, the daughter of owners Miguel and Isidora Lopez, says the authentic Mexican restaurant will have the same menu it had before the blaze wiped out their business March 5, 2020.

Angelica says she's grateful for the help her family received from the local restaurant community, even if COVID-19 made it difficult to show the love. Three fundraisers had to be canceled, she says.

A GoFundMe drive, put together by Guerrilla Street Food co-owner and 9 Mile Garden managing partner Brian Hardesty, collected more than $13,000.

"We're happy, we're excited, at the same time we're nervous," Lopez says of the grand reopening.