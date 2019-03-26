ST. LOUIS — Taste of St. Louis is moving back to... St. Louis.

After delighting taste buds in Chesterfield for the past several years, St. Louis’ ultimate food experience is coming back to downtown to celebrate its 15th year.

Mark your calendars for Sept. 13-15 at Soldier Memorial Park. Admission is free.

This year’s foodie paradise will feature the region’s best restaurants at ‘Restaurant Row’—the restaurant lineup is coming soon. There also will be a culinary competition.

While people will come for the food, they also can stick around to enjoy free concerts all weekend long.

A new feature for 2019 will be the Healthy@Home area. It’ll feature fun, family-friendly activities with a focus on healthy eating habits. It’ll also provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to display their products.

Taste of St. Louis is still early in the planning process for 2019’s event. Sign up for the latest updates here.

