ST. LOUIS — Good news, Ted Drewes fans! You can get your fix again starting next Tuesday—just in time for Valentine’s Day.

St. Louis’ favorite frozen custard joint made the announcement on Facebook.

“Some of you have never stood in line for Frozen Custard outside in the middle of February and it shows. Now’s your chance! We open back up Tuesday, February 12th,” Ted Drewes wrote in the post.

Ted Drewes closes every winter for about a month. This year, the business closed on Jan. 13, right in the middle of one of those weekend January snow storms.

This will be Ted Drewes’ 90th season, and it’s opening just in time to cap off your Valentine’s Day date. Ted Drewes teased frozen custard fans online with a little preview of its special chocolate-covered strawberry sundae.

Ted has a feeling “you’ll love it.”