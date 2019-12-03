ST. LOUIS — When you think of the most iconic St. Louis foods, provel cheese, toasted raviolis and gooey butter cake usually come to mind. Now, Ted Drewes is using one of them in its latest flavor.

No, it’s not pizza or t-ravs.

A gooey butter cake flavor is coming to Ted Drewes. It’s the flavor of St. Louis we never knew we needed.

Facebook: Ted Drewes

Ted Drewes teased frozen custard fans on Facebook with photos of the delectable dessert. It features vanilla custard, tart cherries, a Dad’s cookie and gooey butter cake.

The new flavor is called The St. Louis Classic. It’s debuting in honor of Ted Drewes’ 90th season.