ST. LOUIS – Ice cream lovers of all ages, get ready!

The Baked Bear in St. Louis is offering something very special for its Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday.

The ice cream joint, known for its ‘monstrous’ ice cream sandwiches, is offering free scoops!

From the time it opens until the sun goes down (6 p.m.), each customer will receive one free scoop of ice cream.

The Baked Bear opens at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more information on The Baked Bear and a look at the menu.