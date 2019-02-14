St. Patrick’s Day is still weeks away, but McDonald’s is already celebrating.

That’s right! The iconic Shamrock Shake is back at the fast food chain for a limited time.

McDonald's says their minty milkshakes have "built an almost cult-like following" since first launching in the U.S. back in 1970.

But how much sugar are you ingesting with that shake? 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

According to McDonald's site, a small Shamrock Shake is 460 calories with 63 grams of sugar. A medium equals 560 calories with 78 grams of sugar and a large packs 800 calories with 113 grams of sugar.

Post by McDonalds.