ST. LOUIS — Fridays during Lent in St. Louis mean one thing—fish fries.

The metro area can’t get enough hand breaded cod, butterfly shrimp, fries, spaghetti, coleslaw, hush puppies and all those tasty desserts. Our mouths are watering already!

But, who has the best fish fry in town?

5 On Your Side asked the masses on Facebook and Twitter to share their top picks and tell us what makes their favorite fish fry so good.

Out of hundreds of comments, there was one fish fry that sizzled with far more praise than all the rest: St. Ferdinand in Florissant.

As one fan wrote on Facebook, “St. Ferdinand’s and it’s not even close.”

The St. Ferdinand Fish Fry has been a tradition in Florissant for more than 60 years. It’s especially popular during Lent, but the fish fry operates year-round.

St. Ferdinand’s fish fry hours are 3-7:30 p.m. during Lent.

Here are five more top favorites from 5 On Your Side’s Facebook fans:

We have dozens of fish fry locations on the 5 On Your Side Fish Fry Map. Click here to explore the events throughout the viewing area. You can also add your fish fry to the map.