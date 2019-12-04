ST. LOUIS — Farmers’ market season is here, and one of St. Louis’ favorites returns this weekend.

The Tower Grove Farmers’ Market will kick off the 2019 season Saturday, April 13. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through Nov. 16.

More than 80 vendors will be serving up coffee, sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, beer, paellas, croquettes and so much more.

The so-called ‘rush hour’ market on Tuesdays will return April 23 in the same location in Tower Grove Park.

These markets are located just west of Center Cross Drive in the heart of the park at 4256 Magnolia Ave.

Fans of the Sunday Boulevard Farmers’ Market in Richmond Heights will have even more to love this year. The market is expanding for the 2019 season from once a month to a weekly event.

The Boulevard Market will be open every Sunday starting May 5 and running through Nov. 24. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Boulevard shopping district in Richmond Heights.

