ST. LOUIS — Andrew Zimmern knows good food, and he's been chowing down on some of St. Louis’ finest this week.

The chef and star of the Travel Channel show Bizarre Foods stopped by Pappy’s Smokehouse Wednesday. Based on his Instagram post, he enjoyed a lot of the goodies the barbecue joint has to offer.

“Burnt ends, ribs, fried corn, spicy green beans, potato salad and a ruthless slaw. I love @pappyssmokehouse,” Zimmern captioned a photo that could make just about anyone drool.

“We’re so glad you enjoyed everything @chefaz. It was truly our pleasure! Thanks for stopping in and enjoy your time in St. Louis!” Pappy’s responded.

Zimmern also was spotted at Nudo House STL on Wednesday.

"We’ve been spoiled with love and talent this last month... THANK YOU @chefaz for hanging with the #NudoSquad today! Humbled and honored to share our food and family with you," the ramen restaurant shared on Instagram.

Zimmern is known for tracking down—and trying—the world’s most unique foods. But sometimes you just need some good ol' comfort food. We’re glad he took a break from the bizarre to chow down on some of the Gateway City’s best food.

This isn't the first time Zimmern has sung St. Louis' praises. In the first season of his spin-off show Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations, he spotlighted the city's unique treats, including frozen custard, pork steaks, slingers, toasted raviolis, gooey butter cake, pizza and, of course, barbeque.

