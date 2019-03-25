ST. LOUIS — It may seem like a weird combo-- but it certainly works for raising money. It was a Twitter conversation that led to a new collaboration for good.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Lion's Choice designed a special burger available for one day only. The proceeds of the Hi-on’s Choice burger went to benefit Operation Food Search.

"It’s a 12-ounce burger stuffed with provolone cheese, topped with horseradish sauce, Lion's Choice seasoning, French fries and arugula,” said Adam Pritchett, the co-owner of Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

They sold out in about two hours and have customers wanting more.

RELATED: Hi-Pointe Drive-In teams up with Lion's Choice to create burger for good cause

RELATED: New Lion's Choice opens in Cortex serving up breakfast