ST. LOUIS — Urban Chestnut is taking on a refreshing new challenge—one that doesn’t include alcohol. The St. Louis brewery will soon sell sparkling water in stores.

UCBC’s Sparkling Hop Water is infused with American hops. It's unsweetened, has no calories and no alcohol.

“It’s been a fun challenge for us to create a refreshing beverage without using grain, sugar or yeast. The result is a sparkling, all-occasion beverage full of floral and piney hop flavor,” Urban Chestnut said in a news release.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Brewers came up with the idea last summer when they wanted to provide a non-alcoholic drink for people attending LouFest. When the event got canceled, Urban Chestnut decided to sell their kegs of hop water at their Grove location.

“We were blown away by how well it was received and has been selling, so we’ve continued to produce it and keep it on tap ever since,” said Jon Shine, UCBC’s vice president of sales.

Shine added that the hop water is a great way for Urban Chestnut to get its feet wet in the craft beverage market, and we could see more flavors from the brewer down the line.

UCBC could explore infusing other natural ingredients, like CBD and ginseng, Shine said.

UCBC Sparkling Hop Water is expected to hit store shelves this summer. It’ll be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. You’ll be able to find it in the water and soda aisles.

