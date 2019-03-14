ST. LOUIS — It’s National Potato Chip Day (March 14), and what better way to celebrate than with a chippy conversation about which salty, crunchy can’t-have-just-one snack reigns supreme?

A viral challenge has people ranking the chips from the Frito-Lay variety pack.

Here are the options (in no particular order):

  • Classic Lays
  • Nacho Cheese Doritos
  • Original Fritos
  • Barbecue Lays
  • Cool Ranch Doritos
  • Crunchy Cheetos

The ranking has sparked a fiery debate online. On the 5 On Your Side Facebook page alone, we got more than 1,500 comments from fans.

We saw just about every combination possible, but one of the more popular rankings from a woman named Christal went like this:

  1. Nacho Cheese Doritos
  2. Cheetos
  3. Classic Lays
  4. Barbecue Lays
  5. Fritos
  6. And… Throw the Ranch Doritos in the trash

How would you rank the variety pack? Weigh in on the 5 On Your Side Facebook page.