ST. LOUIS — It’s National Potato Chip Day (March 14), and what better way to celebrate than with a chippy conversation about which salty, crunchy can’t-have-just-one snack reigns supreme?

A viral challenge has people ranking the chips from the Frito-Lay variety pack.

Here are the options (in no particular order):

Classic Lays

Nacho Cheese Doritos

Original Fritos

Barbecue Lays

Cool Ranch Doritos

Crunchy Cheetos

The ranking has sparked a fiery debate online. On the 5 On Your Side Facebook page alone, we got more than 1,500 comments from fans.

We saw just about every combination possible, but one of the more popular rankings from a woman named Christal went like this:

Nacho Cheese Doritos Cheetos Classic Lays Barbecue Lays Fritos And… Throw the Ranch Doritos in the trash

