ST. LOUIS — It’s National Potato Chip Day (March 14), and what better way to celebrate than with a chippy conversation about which salty, crunchy can’t-have-just-one snack reigns supreme?
A viral challenge has people ranking the chips from the Frito-Lay variety pack.
Here are the options (in no particular order):
- Classic Lays
- Nacho Cheese Doritos
- Original Fritos
- Barbecue Lays
- Cool Ranch Doritos
- Crunchy Cheetos
The ranking has sparked a fiery debate online. On the 5 On Your Side Facebook page alone, we got more than 1,500 comments from fans.
We saw just about every combination possible, but one of the more popular rankings from a woman named Christal went like this:
- Nacho Cheese Doritos
- Cheetos
- Classic Lays
- Barbecue Lays
- Fritos
- And… Throw the Ranch Doritos in the trash
