ST. LOUIS – St. Louis was recently named one of the top destinations for foodies. We asked our Facebook fans to share their favorite place to get fried chicken in the St. Louis area and received nearly 1,000 comments. Here are the five top places:

Southern | Located in Midtown at 3108 Olive Street

Southern is known for its southern flare, spicy fried chicken. Award winning chefs from around the country teamed up with Pappy’s Smokehouse’s pit master in2015 to create their signature marinade and breading. An emphasis on soul food, friendly service and fast casual dining, Southern delivers guests all the comforts of home in the heart of Saint Louis.’

‘Is this really a question? SOUTHERN!’ Kevin Donze said.

‘Southern has the best fried chicken in St. Louis. You can order by how spicy you want it.’ Bill Sloan said.

Hodak’s | 2100 Gravois Avenue

Hodak’s has been voted the ‘Best Fried Chicken’ year after year and it’s a St. Louis tradition.

‘Hodak's. Hands down the best’ Brendon P. Corbett said.

‘Hodak’s on Gravois. It’s not greasy and nauseating like the chain joints,’ Angie Schaffer said.

Debbie K Miller said Hodak’s is the best ever.

Byrd & Barrel | 3422 S Jefferson Avenue

Byrd & Barrel is a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant, there’s even a drive-thru if you don’t feel like dining in. The restaurant offers locally sourced handmade food in a fast food environment. Their bar has over 50 local and craft beers.

Our goal is to change the fast food game by offering locally sourced hand made food in a fast food environment. We offer inside and outside seating, a bar with over 50 local and craft beers, and a drive thru. Come by and see us today. Stay funky, stay local, and stay phresh.

‘Byrd & Barrel. Discussion over.’ Tim Struttmann said.

Hobos | 200 Main Street, St. Peters

Hobos has hearty southern comfort food such as fried chicken and catfish dished up in a down-home atmosphere.

‘Hobo's in St. Peter's by far the best! And the price is great,’ Ginger Hoppe Panagos said.

‘Hobo's hands down,’ Don Parr said.

Lemp Mansion | 3322 Demenil Place

Lemp is known for its ‘Family-Style All-You-Care-To-Eat Chicken Dinner’ on Sundays.

It goes from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

‘Lemp mansion was always good. On Sundays,’ Pam Duncan said.

‘Lemp Mansion on Sundays,’ Michele Shurtz McGee said.

Honorable mention… Miss Leon’s | Pop-up fried chicken stand – We couldn’t find where Miss Leon’s will be next, so if you know – send us an email. Seriously though, a majority of the comments on our post said Miss Leon’s, so basically now we need to try it.

‘For those asking, Miss Leon's is a pop-up chicken stand. You used to be able to catch it at Capitalist Pig but she moves around. The girl really needs to get a brick and mortar stat,’ Kevin Hirsch said.

‘Miss Leon’s is by far the best fried chicken I have ever had in my entire life!’ Chris Wilson said.

‘Miss Leon makes the most delicious, tender and flavorful fried chicken. I don't usually like fried chicken because I find it bland. If I have to eat it, I just eat breasts and I always pull the skin off. I ate ALL Miss Leon's chicken down to the bone. It was like nothing I'd ever tasted!!’ Kirstin Windland said.

‘Ms Leon's is the best friend chicken I've ever eaten outside of my mamas kitchen!’ Mary Jane Kenney said.

