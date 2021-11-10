'Yes. It's real.' | Little Debbie reveals Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream flavor

The flavor includes a white cake ice cream base with pieces of pound cake, green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl.

Little Debbie is known for making some of most people's favorite treats, making everything from Zebra Cakes to Cosmic Brownies and classic Swiss Roles.

Soon, people will enjoy a holiday treat from the popular snack maker as ice cream. The company announced that its Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream flavor would be on store shelves starting November 1.

According to the company's social media page, the new flavor will feature a white cake ice cream base with green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl. There will also be pound cake pieces in the ice cream, according to the company.

They also said that Hudsonville Ice Cream was helping make sure people could enjoy the new holiday treat.