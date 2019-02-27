ST. LOUIS – Attention gooey butter cake and ice cream lovers…

You can now have the best of both worlds with a gooey butter cake ice cream sandwich at The Baked Bear in the Delmar Loop. The shop is known for their ‘instagramable’ ice cream sandwiches – and the photos will make you hungry.

‘By popular demand, introducing our newest cookie flavor that’s here to stay: Gooey Butter Cake!’ The Baked Bear shared on its Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

