ST. LOUIS – Attention gooey butter cake and ice cream lovers…

You can now have the best of both worlds with a gooey butter cake ice cream sandwich at The Baked Bear in the Delmar Loop. The shop is known for their ‘instagramable’ ice cream sandwiches – and the photos will make you hungry.

‘By popular demand, introducing our newest cookie flavor that’s here to stay: Gooey Butter Cake!’ The Baked Bear shared on its Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

For more information on The Baked Bear, click here

VIDEO: You can get 'monstrous' ice cream sandwiches in the Lou