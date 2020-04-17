‘A little kindness can change the world’ | 10-year-old donates more than 200 gift cards to Chesterfield police officers

Hannah Imig heard that some Chesterfield police officers were going to lose some of their pay due to financial issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to help

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A 10-year-old girl is doing what she can to help out some local police officers.

Hannah Imig, a fifth grader at Babler Elementary, heard that some Chesterfield police officers were going to lose some of their pay due to financial issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and she wanted to help.

She first told her mom that she wanted to donate some of her savings to help them. Imig also decided to create a fundraiser to buy gift cards for the officers.

The 10-year-old posted a handwritten letter on her mom’s Facebook page, asking for donations.

“Police officers are very important people, right? They protect us even when it’s dangerous. They sacrifice themselves for strangers! Now that’s empathetic,” the letter said.

Read the full letter below

The Chesterfield Police Department said she collected $2,400 in just a day and a half.

“She then went a step further in her kindness and used that money to purchase gift cards from several local restaurants and businesses in the area, helping all of them during these tough financial times as well,” The Chesterfield Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Imig and her family presented the department with 232 gift cards to distribute among the officers.

The department said that it’s enough for each officer and civilian police employee to have two gift cards each.

“We can’t even begin to put into words how grateful we are to Hannah and even more so, what a special, thoughtful person she is! So we’ll end the post with how it started:

“A little kindness can change the world”. You did just that Hannah! Thank you,” the department wrote on Facebook.